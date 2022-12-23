Paris shooting; two dead after gunman opens fire at kurdish centre

A gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in central Paris, killing two people and wounding four others.

Two of the wounded were in a serious condition.

"The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard.

Police confirmed the incident was over and the shooter was arrested with his weapon.

"The danger is over," a police source told AFP.

A 69 year-old man was arrested. Reports suggest he is a retired railway worker.

The suspect was arrested by police a year ago for a sword attack on migrant camp in the 12th arrondissement, BFM TV reported.

An attempted murder investigation was opened in December after the man seriously wounded several migrants at the camp near the Parc de Bercy.

Police said Friday's incident took place in the 10th district in Strasbourg-Saint Denis.

The mayor of the area told France Radio the shooting took place by the Kurdish Cultural Centre, a Kurdish restaurant nearby and a hair salon, also owned by Kurds.

Witnesses reported seeing the gunman shoot "blindly into the street".

Others told the AFP news agency they heard “seven or eight shots” and it was “total panic”.

The shots were fired shortly before midday caused panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

"There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'," he said.

He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds. A shopkeeper in the area said she heard seven or eight shots, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

The department said it had opened an investigation into assassination, homicide and aggravated violence.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are in contact with investigators but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive at this stage.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015-2016 and remains on alert for terrorism-related violence.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he would be returning to Paris following the incident and would visit the scene.

A la suite de la dramatique fusillade qui s’est déroulée ce matin, je rentre à Paris et me rendrai sur place. Toutes mes pensées vont aux proches des victimes. L’auteur a été interpellé. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 23, 2022

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo thanked police "for their decisive intervention this morning during the terrible attack in the 10th. Thoughts to the victims and their families. We are on their side."

This is a developing story