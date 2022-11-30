Spanish police say blast at Ukrainian embassy injured one employee

Police cordon off the area after suspected letter bomb attack

Neil Murphy
Nov 30, 2022
Spanish police said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured on Wednesday in an explosion that occurred while he was handling a letter.

The staff member suffered light injuries and went to hospital, according to a police statement.

Detectives are investigating the incident, aided by forensic and intelligence investigators, the statement added.

Ukraine's embassy to Spain was not immediately contactable.

The area surrounding the embassy has been cordoned off, state broadcaster TVE reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Updated: November 30, 2022, 2:04 PM
