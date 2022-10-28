Ukraine foreign minister tells Iran to stop sending arms to Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday, during which he demanded Tehran stop sending weapons to Russia.

Ukraine and its western allies have accused Iran of sending kamikaze drones to Russia that have been used to devastating effect in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Iran has denied the charge.

“I demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” Mr Kuleba said in a tweet.

Mr Amirabdollahian repeated Iran's denial of supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine, Iranian state media reported.

“We have good ties with Russia and have had defence co-operation since earlier, but our policy towards the war in Ukraine is to respect the territorial integrity of countries, not to send weapons to conflicting parties, stop the war and end the displacement of people,” Mr Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

Iranian drones have reportedly become a key weapon in Russia's arsenal in the war in Ukraine and have been used in the past month to hit crucial energy infrastructure, while also causing the deaths of several civilians.