Two killed as Russian missiles cross into Poland

Two people were killed in Poland after Russian missiles crossed into the country, a senior US intelligence official has said.

First reported by The Associated Press, which cited an unnamed official, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had convened an emergency meeting but did not immediately confirm the strikes.

Polish media reported that the two people had died on Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine.

It is the first time Russian missiles have been reported to hit the Nato member state.

Latvia and Estonia have condemned the strikes.

My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime. — Artis Pabriks (@Pabriks) November 15, 2022

Tallinn is “ready to defend every inch” of Nato territory, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

The Pentagon said it could not corroborate the reported strikes.

Poland has recently upped its border security amid the war in Ukraine.