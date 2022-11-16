'Russian-made' missile hits Poland: everything you need to know

Poland's military was on high alert on Tuesday after a missile killed two people in the country, extending the war in Ukraine into Nato territory.

The Polish Foreign Ministry initially identified the missile as being made in Russia.

But Polish President Andrzej Duda later said it was not clear who launched the missile.

The AP later cited US officials saying the missile may have been an air defence projectile fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

There were concerns on Wednesday that the deaths could trigger an escalation in the conflict.

Here is what we know about the missile and what this means for the conflict.

Where did the missile land?

Western leaders held an “emergency round-table” on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, where they urged against jumping to any conclusions about the origins of the strike.

Warsaw said the missile had killed two people in the south-eastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, but did not have conclusive evidence of who fired it.

Did Russia launch the missile?

US President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” the missile had been fired from Russia, while France urged “utmost caution” in identifying who was behind the blast.

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media from Bali after the alleged Russian missile blast in Poland. Reuters

“It is unlikely … that it was fired from Russia,” Mr Biden said, citing the missile's trajectory. “I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened.”

France said many countries in the region have similar weapons.

What could it mean if Russia launched the missile?

The missile effectively extends the war in Ukraine into Nato territory.

The explosion came after Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine on Tuesday, including Lviv, near the border with Poland.

READ MORE G20 final day opens with emergency meeting in Bali as war spills into Poland

Poland is protected by Nato's commitment to collective defence — enshrined in Article 5 of its founding treaty — but the alliance's response will likely be heavily influenced by whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

Mr Biden spoke with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg about the blast in Poland, while ambassadors from the alliance were to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

What are Nato's Article 4 and 5?

A consensus that Moscow is to blame could trigger Nato's Article 5.

Nato’s Article 5 states that an armed attack against one or more of its members in Europe or North America “shall be considered an attack against them all” and that force can be used in response.

Article 4 of the treaty allows members to bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, the alliance’s political decision-making body. This would give members the chance to come together to discuss the next steps.

Could there be a military response from Nato?

Moscow's ambassador has been summoned to provide “immediate detailed explanations” and the military had been put on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting, Polish authorities said.

“There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services,” spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters after the meeting in Warsaw. “Our services are on the ground at the moment working out what happened.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, all leaders of Nato member states, expressed solidarity with Poland.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Several reactors at two Ukrainian power plants automatically shut down as a result of Russian missile strikes on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Millions of people were left without electricity, he added.

“As a result of the strikes, automation today disabled several nuclear units at two stations — these are calculated consequences, and the enemy knew exactly what he was doing,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Mr Biden said the leaders condemned “the latest series of Russian missile attacks”.

“The moment when the world came together at the G20 to urge de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine, while we’re meeting,” Mr Biden said. “There were scores and scores of missile attacks in western Ukraine.”