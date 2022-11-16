G20 final day opens with emergency meeting in Bali as war spills into Poland

The second and final day of the G20 summit opened in Bali on Wednesday, with world leaders reacting to overnight reports that a Russian-made missile had killed two people in Poland, extending the war in Ukraine into Nato territory.

Convened by US President Joe Biden in a ballroom in his hotel, leaders from the Germany, Canada, Netherlands, Japan, Spain, Italy, France, the UK and the European Commission took part in an emergency meeting after deadly explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

All the nations participating in the meeting were members of Nato, except Japan.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Japan Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Council President Charles Michel attend an emergency meeting to discuss a missile strike on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine on the side line of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 16.

While Polish President Andrzej Duda has said it was not clear who launched the missile, a consensus that Moscow is to blame could trigger Nato's Article 5, in which an attack on one of the members is deemed an attack on all.

Following the meeting, Mr Biden said preliminary information showed the missile may not have been fired from Russia.

“It is unlikely … that it was fired from Russia,” Mr Biden said, citing the missile's trajectory. “I'm going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was “very concerned” by the reports, his office tweeted.

“It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine,” said the tweet. “Mr Guterres sends his condolences to the families of the victims. He hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted.”

Final communique

As consensus was emerging in Bali on Tuesday on the wording of a joint statement condemning the war, the latest attack is expected to heavily influence the final communique on the closing day of the summit.

Much of the spotlight on Wednesday will be on bilateral meetings the leaders have with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen as a key figure who could influence the course of the war.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who earlier pledged his solidarity in a call with Mr Duda, will meet Mr Xi on Wednesday and call for a “frank and constructive relationship” with Beijing.

I have just spoken with the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary.



We are urgently looking into reports of a missile strike in Poland and will support our allies as they establish what has happened.



He will also raise human rights concerns, Mr Sunak’s office said.

Mr Sunak will also meet Mr Biden to talk about continued support for Ukraine and energy and also India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, both Mr Biden and Mr Sunak spoke with Mr Duda, reiterating their solidarity.

Mr Biden reaffirmed the US’s commitment to Nato and offered full support with the investigations, the White House said.

He also spoke with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.