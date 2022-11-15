Missiles strike Kyiv after G20 condemns Russia's invasion

Two residential buildings in Ukraine's capital were hit by missiles on Tuesday, the mayor of Kyiv said, following reports that air raid sirens were sounding in all regions of Ukraine.

“There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district. Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defence systems,” Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.

“Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later.”

The attack came as G20 leaders called for the war in Ukraine to end.

The deputy head of the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in a statement online that the missiles had been fired by Russian forces.

“The danger has not passed. Stay in shelters,” he added.

He distributed footage of the apparent scene of the attacks, with a blaze emerging from a Soviet-era, five-story residential building.

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building in Kyiv hit by a Russian strike, on November 15. Reuters

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was a response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the G20, during which he called on leaders to pressure the Kremlin to end its invasion.

“Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Mr Yermak said.

In the recently liberated city of Kherson, power and water infrastructure has been severely damaged, local authorities said on Tuesday.

“There is no light, heat, or water in Kherson. The situation is really complicated,” the deputy leader of Kherson's council, Serhii Khlan, said.

He added that Starlink connection points where people can charge their electronic devices have started to appear in the city.

Russian forces have in recent weeks been targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine and launched barrages of missiles and fired swarms of drones at the capital.

Mr Zelensky, speaking to G20 leaders, proposed a prisoner swap with Russia and presented a 10-point peace plan to end the war.

He also included a path to nuclear safety, food security, a special tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes, and a peace treaty with Moscow.

He urged the leaders to use all their power to “make Russia abandon nuclear threats” and implement a price cap on energy imported from Moscow.