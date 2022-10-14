Dutch princess Amalia moves back to palace amid safety concerns

Fears that the Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia could become a target for criminals have forced the teenager to move back to the royal palace for protection, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

"She can hardly leave the house," Queen Maxima told the wire service during a state visit to Sweden with her husband, King Willem-Alexander.

Amalia, 18, heir to the Dutch throne, began studying at the University of Amsterdam last month and had moved into an apartment in the city.

But the royal couple now said concerns for her safety have forced her to move back to Huis ten Bosch royal palace in The Hague.

READ MORE Dutch royal family offer castle to Ukrainian refugees

Last month, Dutch media outlets reported that the princess, whose formal title is Princess of Orange, was under heightened security due to fears that criminal gangs could attack or kidnap her.

Dutch police and the country's secret service have declined to discuss security arrangements around the royal house.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday evening said he could not specify the details of the threats.

Princess Amalia started her politics and economics degree last month and was living in rented accommodation she shared with other students in Amsterdam before she moved back home.

"This is terrible news, for her in the first place," Mr Rutte said. "Everyone involved is doing everything possible to make sure she is safe."

Queen Maxima said: "The consequences are very difficult for her. There is no student life for her like others have."