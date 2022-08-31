Europe urged to unite in debate over banning Russian tourists

Bickering European countries were urged to unite on Wednesday over whether to ban Russian tourists from their territory in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

Diplomats from northern and eastern Europe are calling for stricter rules to punish Russia, limit possible security threats and stop wealthy tourists from evading a European flight ban.

But there are a range of objections from members of the EU who say that a ban would close the door to Russian dissidents and play into the hands of Kremlin propaganda.

The EU's 27 foreign ministers were debating the issue at a meeting in Prague on Wednesday, with Ukraine lobbying for a ban but many diplomats urging a compromise.

“We cannot afford to appear disunited on such an important thing,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who was chairing the talks.

Although some border states such as Finland and Estonia have brought in curbs on tourism, they cannot close the door unilaterally because Russians can use a Schengen visa issued by any member of the passport-free zone.

A first step that could find consensus would be to suspend an EU-Russia visa agreement from 2007, meaning Russians would face more bureaucratic hurdles to enter the bloc.

But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the EU should go further to stop tourism after the car park at Helsinki Airport filled up with Russian sports cars taking advantage of the open land border.

“At the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn't continue,” he said.

“Now that the air connections have been cut, there is more and more of this tourist route through Helsinki Airport … we are not looking at that very favourably.”

Chief EU diplomat Josep Borrell, centre, urged the bloc's foreign ministers to find consensus in Prague. EPA

Latvian minister Edgars Rinkevics said Russian visitors were potential security risks, citing the examples of Russian operatives who carried out attacks in Britain, the Czech Republic and elsewhere in recent years.

Denmark took the position that it was unreasonable to let Russian men have a good time in Europe when their Ukrainian counterparts are required to stay in the country to fight.

However, some countries rejected the arguments made by Baltic states and said it would be unfair to potential allies in Russia to stop them from coming to Europe.

“We have always said that it is Putin's war, not the Russian people's war,” said Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

Germany and France circulated a joint paper before the meeting setting out proposals for the EU's future relations with Russia, which said contacts should be maintained with friendly Russians.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, representing Germany, said applications from Russia had fallen of their own accord but that Schengen visas had sometimes been useful in spiriting dissidents out of the country.

France said a ban would miss its desired target since wealthy oligarchs closely tied to the war effort had already been banned from entering the EU in seven existing rounds of sanctions.

Diplomats also heard the argument, advanced by France, Germany and Romania among others, that letting Russians into Europe would give them a valuable taste of freedom.

The talks came hours after news broke of the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and many politicians remarked on the poignant timing as Russia becomes increasingly isolated.

“We have to be very careful in order not to block the possibility for exposing the young generation in Russia to European values,” said Romanian minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Mr Rinkevics, for Latvia's part, dismissed that argument.

“I do not take seriously the argument that by visiting Europe, Russians will learn a lot how to change their country,” he said. “They have had 30 years of visits.”