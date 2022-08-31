Mikhail Gorbachev: former Soviet president dies aged 91

The last leader of the Soviet Union, former president Mikhail Gorbachev, has died aged 91, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

“Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness,” the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow told Russian agencies.

Gorbachev was in power between 1985 and 1991, and was the last surviving Cold War leader.

He spent much of the past two decades on the political periphery.

He called for the Kremlin and the White House to mend relations as tension soared to Cold War levels after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and launched an offensive in Ukraine this year.

Gorbachev spent the twilight years of his life in and out of hospital with deteriorating health, and stayed in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic as a precaution against Covid-19.

He was remembered fondly in the West, where he was referred to affectionately as “Gorby” and best known for defusing US-Soviet nuclear tension in the 1980s, and bringing Eastern Europe out from behind the Iron Curtain.

Gorbachev won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for negotiating a nuclear arms pact with US president Ronald Reagan.

His decision to withhold the Red Army when the Berlin Wall fell a year earlier was regarded as key to preserving Cold War peace.

He was also praised in the West for leading reforms to achieve transparency, and greater public discussion that hastened the break-up of the Soviet empire.

Former US President Ronald Reagan at his first meeting with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1985. Reuters

Gorbachev will be buried in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died in 1999, Tass news agency reported.

Late on Tuesday, there were tributes to Gorbachev from around the world.

Despite his often difficult relationship with President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader nonetheless expressed his “deep sympathies”.

“President Putin expresses his deep sympathies over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning, he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: “The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist and tireless advocate for peace.”

He also said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing and added he was “a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history”.

“He did more than any other individual to bring about a peaceful end to the Cold War,” Mr Guterres added.

European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen praised Gorbachev as a “trusted and respected leader” after the news of his death broke.

“He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget,” she said on Twitter.

Departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was “saddened” to hear that Gorbachev has died, especially during “Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.

In a Twitter post, he said: “I’m saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev.

“I always admired the courage and integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.

“In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.”

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said Gorbachev “performed great services” but was “not able to implement all of his visions”, telling BBC’s Newsnight: “The people of Eastern Europe and the German people, and in the end the Russian people, owe him a great debt of gratitude for the inspiration, for the courage in coming forward with these ideas of freedom.

“He will still be remembered in history as a man who started historic transformations that were to the benefit of mankind and to the Russian people.”

