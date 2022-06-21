French court blocks city's bid to allow burkinis

A top French court has blocked a bid to allow the "burkini" at municipal pools in Grenoble, upholding a government challenge against a move that sparked fierce debate on Islamic dress.

The Council of State, France's top administrative court, said on Tuesday that "very selective exception to the rules to satisfy religious demands... risks affecting the proper functioning of public services and equal treatment of their users".

Grenoble City Council, which is dominated by The Greens, last month lifted restrictions on the wearing of the burkini in a vote, allowing all types of swimming costumes for men and women to be worn in public pools.

The burkini is prohibited in most state-run pools in France for hygienic, not religious, reasons. Strict swimwear rules apply to both males and females, which stipulate that men have to wear tight-fitting trunks.

The all-in-one swimsuit, used by some Muslim women to cover their bodies and hair while bathing in public, has for years been a controversial issue in France.

Critics argue the modest bathing attire has become a symbol of Islam’s growth in the European nation.

"All we want is for women and men to be able to dress how they want," Mr Piolle said following the vote in May.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin took to Twitter to welcome Tuesday's court decision. He said it was "a victory for the law against separatism, for secularism and beyond that, for the whole republic," referring to a law introduced last year to counter Islamist radicalism.

Attempts by several local mayors in the south of France to ban the burkini on Mediterranean beaches in the summer of 2016 set off the first firestorm around the burkini.

The restrictions were eventually overturned for being discriminatory.

The northwestern city of Rennes quietly updated its pool code in 2019 to allow burkinis and other types of swimwear.