France says it may take Ukraine ‘15 or 20 years’ to join EU

It may take “15 or 20 years” for Ukraine’s EU bid to be finalised, France's Europe minister said on Sunday, d dampening Kyiv's hopes for a quick entry after Russia's invasion.

"We have to be honest. If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you're lying," Clement Beaune told Radio J. "It's probably in 15 or 20 years. It takes a long time."

"I don't want to offer Ukrainians any illusions or lies."

Mr Beaune repeated President Emmanuel Macron’s offer to create a looser "European political community" that could help to integrate Ukraine into the bloc sooner.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday denounced "such compromises" and insisted on an immediate start of the process towards full EU membership.

But Mr Beaune said Mr Macron's proposal was not "an alternative to joining the European political community. It doesn't prevent membership later on".

Under Mr Macron's plan, "there could be free circulation in Europe, and it could benefit from the European budget for reconstruction and the revival of its country, society and economy", he said.