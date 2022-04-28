UN chief Antonio Guterres declares Ukraine war an 'absurdity' on Kyiv visit

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The head of the UN declared Russia's war in Ukraine an “absurdity in the 21st century”, as he visited the sites of alleged massacres by Moscow's troops near Kyiv on Thursday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Russia to co-operate with investigations into alleged atrocities in Borodyanka, one of the towns he visited before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Mr Guterres was accompanied by local military and civilian leaders who showed him residential buildings that had been destroyed in Russian attacks.

He was told by a Ukrainian military official that 112 civilians had been found dead in Borodyanka and that half of its buildings had been hit by Russian fire.

Speaking to reporters about what he called the “horrendous sight” left behind by Russian troops, Mr Guterres said “civilians always pay the highest price” in war.

“I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic.

“So the war is an absurdity in the 21st century. When we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's convoy passes gutted buildings in Borodyanka, near Kyiv. Reuters

Mr Guterres was also expected to visit the town of Bucha, where bodies of hundreds of civilians were discovered after Russian troop left last month.

It is the UN chief's first visit to Ukraine since the invasion in February and comes two days after he held talks in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Although Mr Guterres was criticised by some for offering Moscow a propaganda opportunity, the UN said the meeting had produced an agreement in principle to get civilians out of a surrounded steel plant in Mariupol.

Ukraine says civilians are sheltering in the Azovstal steelworks alongside soldiers defending the southern port, which both sides say is mostly in Russian hands.

Humanitarian workers from the UN and the Red Cross are trying to arrange an evacuation but say a ceasefire is needed to enable this. Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for earlier failed attempts at opening humanitarian corridors.

Farhan Haq, a spokesman for Mr Guterres, said some military activity was still going on at Azovstal, despite Mr Putin's statement last week that the plant should be sealed off rather than stormed.

“We want to make sure that is halted, and in such a way that we can actually bring people to safety. We don’t have those conditions on the ground as of this moment,” he said.