Czech PM says Ukraine needs supplies enough to fend off Russian invasion

Ukraine needs a strong supply of weapons more than anything else to be able to protect itself from Russia’s attacks, the Czech Republic’s prime minister said after returning from a high-risk visit to Kyiv.

Petr Fiala had journeyed o the conflict-hit Ukrainian capital by train with his Polish and Slovenian counterparts in an attempt to show solidarity with Ukraine, despite concerns about risks to their security while travelling through a war zone.

On his return, Mr Fiala expressed his admiration for the “brave struggle” of the Ukrainian people and said he had made the visit to “let them know that they are not alone”.

While sanctions on Russia and humanitarian aid were discussed with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, so too was military and diplomatic support.

“Ukrainians are fighting extremely bravely, smartly and strategically. But they have a chance only if western countries provide them with enough military equipment,” Mr Fiala said.

Nato member states have sent military equipment to Ukraine, but the military alliance insists it has no intention of sending its soldiers there.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are all members of the EU and Nato. Although the three leaders spoke to European Council President Charles Michel upon their return, officials in Brussels cast the visit as something the prime ministers had undertaken on their own.

Mr Zelenskyy voiced his appreciation for the show of support from members of the EU, which he hopes Ukraine will one day be able to join.

European Commission spokesman, Eric Mamer, did not criticise the visit, but said that “solidarity is expressed in different ways through different channels”.

Smoke rising in Kyiv, which mayor Vitali Klitschko says faces a "difficult and dangerous moment" as Russian forces step up strikes on residential buildings. AFP

“Our solidarity with Ukraine is absolute. It has been repeated on numerous occasions. But more importantly, it is extremely tangible,” he said.

Speaking from Kyiv on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said: “It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance.”