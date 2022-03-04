Ukraine crisis: Jordanian weds Ukrainian fiancee in Bucharest so he can take her home

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A Jordanian man wed his Ukranian fiancee in Romania on Friday so he could bring her to his home country, after they fled fighting in Kyiv.

The couple married at the Jordanian embassy in Bucharest, witnessed by Sufyan Qudah, Jordan’s ambassador to Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova who made the announcement.

“Today, our embassy facilitated the procedures for the first marriage of a Jordanian who came from Ukraine with his Ukrainian fiancée,” Mr Qudah said on Twitter.

سهلت سفارتنا اليوم اجراءات اول حالة زواج لاردني قادم من #اوكرانيا مع خطيبته الاوكرانية، حيث تم عقد الزواج باشراف السفارة لدى احدى الجمعيات الاسلامية في بخارست، وتوثيق عقد الزواج بالسفارة ومنح <العروس> وثيقة سفر اردنية لتتمكن من مرافقة زوجها الى #الاردن @ForeignMinistry pic.twitter.com/oAPCLj9uMu — Sufyan Qudah سفيان القضاة (@Squdah) March 4, 2022

“The marriage was concluded under the supervision of the embassy at one of the Islamic associations in Bucharest,” he said.

Jordan has also been facilitating the safe passage of hundreds of its citizens stranded in Ukraine since the war started.

Diplomatic means have been used to ensure the transit and entry procedures for 718 Jordanian citizens at the border crossing between Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

"Our citizens have been provided with all forms of assistance and support to ensure their safety and to secure their needs to facilitate their return to the Kingdom of Jordan," said the country's foreign ministry in a statement.

The ministry said that 232 citizens have arrived in the Kingdom from Ukraine via Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has so far resulted in more than 1.2 million refugees fleeing over the borders into neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The assault is the biggest attack on a European country since the Second World War.

People from the Middle East escape Ukraine - in pictures