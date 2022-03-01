Jordan sends two planes to Romania to bring back citizens fleeing Ukraine war

Hundreds of Jordanians have entered neighbouring Eastern European countries since Russian invasion

Tatiana and Wessam Al Awamleh, whose daughter Diana is studying in Ukraine, watch a television report on the conflict at their home in Amman. Reuters
The National
Mar 01, 2022

Two Jordanian military planes left Amman for Romania on Tuesday to pick up 215 citizens who fled the conflict in Ukraine, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

“Two military planes took off to Romania to evacuate Jordanian nationals who crossed the border from Ukraine after the increase in tensions and military actions there,” it said.

The statement said the planes were sent “under directions” from King Abdullah II.

Of about 5,000 Jordanians thought to be living in Ukraine, hundreds have crossed into Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Hungary since the Russian assault last week.

The ministry urged its citizens still in Ukraine to “take the utmost care”, warning of “ongoing fighting in a number of Ukrainian areas” and of waiting times at Ukraine’s borders of up to two days.

“The security conditions are changing rapidly and cannot be predicted,” it said.

Updated: March 01, 2022, 6:21 PM
MENAJordan
