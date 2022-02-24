Ukraine war: social media users express concern over outbreak of 'WWIII'

Russia's military operation in Ukraine has left the world stunned and prompted outrage across social media, where users are comparing the situation to World War Three, using memes that express fear — but also some levity one would expect with twitter.

Reports of a full scale Russian invasion emerged on Thursday morning following an attempt by elite Russian paratroops to seize Kiev airport. Videos uploaded to social media showed missiles blazing across the skies of Ukraine and plumes of smoke rising from towns and villages.

Fearing the possibility that the invasion will turn into a full blown war, users on Twitter expressed their worries and concerns ―as well as some inevitable jokes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv. AFP

Memes were used by many users in what appears to have become a coping mechanism as many fear a Third World War could be on the horizon.

In a humorous reaction, a US military parody account appealed to armchair warriors everywhere. "Checking people's Call of Duty stats to see who to draft for WW3," it said —a joke reference to the US military's past use of computer games as potential battlefield simulations.

Checking people’s Call of Duty stats to see who to draft for WW3 pic.twitter.com/1z6QUOJD5V — U.S. Military™ ❼ (@US_MlLlTARY) February 24, 2022

Kat Tenbarge, a user on Twitter, said that although people are resorting to humour to defuse anxiety, when talking about Moscow's military operation there are millions of people's lives at stake.

"Humour can be a coping mechanism in times of tragedy but don't forget there are people's families dying right now when you make that WWIII meme," she said.

Humor can be a coping mechanism in times of tragedy, but don’t forget there are people’s families dying right now when you make that WWIII meme — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) February 24, 2022

Defying escalating trade sanctions from the US, Canada, EU and other countries, including Japan and Australia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian forces must surrender their weapons or bear the consequences.

When you see World war 3, #WWIII , China, Russia, Ukraine, USA, Putin and NATO trending. pic.twitter.com/w1sBAMc2R5 — Farouq (@FarouqOtyeno) February 24, 2022

Tensions have heightened in which the conflict has been rooted in hundreds of years of bitter history that has included famine and widespread political violence.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin views Ukraine as being a part of Russia and wishes to restore Moscow's control over the region.