Spain's far-right Vox poised for share of regional government

Spain’s far-right Vox party could enter regional government for the first time after a snap election called for by the centre-right People’s Party backfired.

The poll in the Castile and Leon region saw the PP gain 31 per cent of the vote, the Socialists 30 per cent, and Vox 17 per cent. The Socialists are the party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

PP had called the vote after it broke with Ciudadanos, its centre-right coalition partner, in the hope of increasing its majority in the 81-seat regional parliament.

But the PP failed to get that majority, meaning it will probably be forced to reach out to Vox.

In exchange, Vox's chief Santiago Abascal wants the vice-presidency of the regional government. “We will not demand more or less than what corresponds to us,” he said.

Castile and Leon's current regional president, the PP's Alonso Fernandez Manueco, said he would talk to all political parties to form alliances without referring directly to Vox.

While Vox has never formally joined a regional government, it has backed conservative administrations in regions such as Andalusia on specific legislative topics.