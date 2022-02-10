UAE teams up with Spain to boost industry and advanced technology

The UAE has joined forces with Spain to boost collaboration in industry and advanced technology.

The agreement aims to establish a framework that will ease and enhance collaboration between the two nations, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

It aims to advance several industries in both countries through trade partnerships, research and development, knowledge and policy exchange, and technology transfer.

Quote We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Spain’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism through joint efforts in advanced technology and research and development Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology

Areas of collaboration include aerospace, automotive, health and life sciences, Fourth Industrial Revolution technology and standards and regulations, the statement said.

The UAE intends to enhance innovative industries in the country to build the world’s most active economy, Sarah Al Amiri, the UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said.

“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Spain’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism through joint efforts in advanced technology and research and development … to support the transformation towards a knowledge-based economy,” she said.

The pact is in line with the objectives of the UAE’s national strategy for industry and advanced technology. It aims to enhance innovation and technology adoption, and position the Emirates as a global hub for future industries.

In a move to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the UAE this month.

Mr Sanchez, who also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Spain’s “national day”, on February 2. He said closer ties would contribute to regional and global stability.

Sheikh Mohammed and Mr Sanchez witnessed the signing of agreements across the education, technology and investment sectors during their talks at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE is a strategic partner of Spain and Mr Sanchez’s “visit will contribute to the strengthening of political and economic relations between our two countries”, María Reyes Maroto, Spain’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, said.

“I have had the opportunity to confirm the excellent bilateral relations that exist between our countries, and the commitment to continue strengthening them in the coming years,” she said.

Recent agreements signed between the UAE and Spain include a pact on co-operation in the field of industry and advanced technology and a partnership to promote industrial co-operation between the two countries.

These will “encourage bilateral investments and the transfer of key technologies in the industry”, Ms Maroto said.