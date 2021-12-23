Putin says US response ‘positive’ to Russia’s security demands but guarantees needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted he does not want conflict with Ukraine or Nato, but demanded an immediate response from the West to Moscow’s security guarantees to calm tension in Eastern Europe.

He reiterated Russia’s demand that Nato must not expand further eastwards, while leaving the door open to dialogue if the US and its allies are willing to engage.

Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

It comes amid heightened tension on the Russia-Ukraine border and fears in some western capitals that a massive Russian troop build-up could pave the way for an invasion.

Speaking at his annual press conference, Mr Putin said there had generally been a “positive response” from the US, with Russian and American representatives set to meet for negotiations in Geneva next January.

The US has said it is ready to hold the talks on two draft security treaties that Russia outlined last week, although it called some of the Kremlin’s proposals unacceptable.

But Mr Putin hit out at Nato’s expansion, and said the military alliance “must give us guarantees, and immediately – now,” in response to the Russia’s security demands.

“We just directly posed the question that there should be no further Nato movement to the east. The ball is in their court, they should answer us with something,” he said.

He rejected criticism of the build-up of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, and said Moscow was merely ensuring its own security.

“Do we put our missiles close to US borders?” Mr Putin asked. “No! It’s the US which has come to our house with its missiles. They’re on our doorstep already.”

Mr Putin also accused the West of trying to make Ukraine “anti-Russia, constantly beefed up with modern weapons and brainwashing the population”.

Officials from Nato member states have thrown their support behind Kiev and threatened Moscow with sanctions if it invades Ukraine.