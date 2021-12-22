Germany tells Russia 'urgent de-escalation' needed in Ukraine

Germany has told Russia of an urgent need for de-escalation in the crisis caused by Moscow’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, expressed his concern to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his first call to the Kremlin since taking office.

Mr Scholz called for a resumption of four-power talks between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, a format known as the Normandy group aimed at mediating between Moscow and Kiev.

Russian troop movements described as unexplained by Nato — with as many as 100,000 personnel deployed near the Ukrainian border — have led to fears that Moscow is planning to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour, although it denies such intentions.

Nato has said the military build-up shows no signs of slowing despite repeated warnings from the West that Russia would face severe consequences for an invasion.

Mr Scholz “expressed his concern in light of the current situation and spoke of the urgent need for de-escalation,” his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said after Tuesday's call.

The chancellor “underlined the need to make progress on the negotiations in the Normandy format,” he said, after the two leaders discussed the long-running conflict involving pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

G7 countries say Russia has turned down repeated requests to revive the Normandy talks. But the Kremlin’s version of the call blamed Ukraine for the stalemate, with Kiev accused of blocking the path to a new summit.

In a separate call with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Russian leader pointed the finger at Ukraine’s “unwillingness to honour the Minsk agreements”, a 2015 peace deal between the four Normandy powers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a military exhibition in Moscow. Reuters

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for flouting the agreement. Third-party observers have condemned the use of weapons banned under the accords.

Mr Macron’s office said he and Mr Putin had discussed the situation in the Donbas, the Ukranian region at the centre of the separatist conflict.

Mr Putin used his conversations with Berlin and Paris to tout his proposals to stop Nato expanding into Russia’s sphere of influence. Moscow is demanding such an agreement in return for any de-escalation.

The Russian leader told Mr Scholz that the draft treaties circulated by Moscow would prevent the deployment of weapons systems that threaten the world's largest country.

Russia’s proposed treaties include demands already rejected by Washington, such as a veto on Ukrainian membership of Nato.

“Nato’s relationship with Ukraine is a matter only for Ukraine and 30 Nato allies to determine,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Russia has been under sanctions since it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that Mr Putin’s intentions in Ukraine remained unclear. “We continue to see a significant force presence near and around the Ukraine border. It continues to be concerning,” he said.

The US said it would continue to send military equipment to Ukraine, a supply chain that has angered Moscow. But Britain indicated last week that Nato troops would be unlikely to fight Russia on the ground because Ukraine is not part of the alliance.