US accuses Russia of further escalation on Ukrainian border

AFP
Washington, Dec 22, 2021 (AFP)
Dec 22, 2021

The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop build-up on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression” by Moscow.

“Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop build-up,” a US State Department representative told AFP.

Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the representative said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price".

The statement came as Germany also reported “further troop movements on the border” between Russia and Ukraine.

The West accuses Moscow of having massed tens of thousands of soldiers at the border to prepare for a possible invasion of Ukraine.

Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees from the US and Nato, demanding the alliance stop its eastward expansion.

The US and its allies have already warned of unprecedented sanctions if Russia invades.

“We strongly urge Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops from its border with Ukraine,” the State Department representative added.

“Our goal is de-escalation through diplomacy; the US is ready to engage in diplomacy in January through multiple channels.”

A rocket launches from a missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test in December launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. AP

Updated: December 22nd 2021, 5:37 PM
