Europeans fear Iran nowhere near sealing a deal in Vienna nuclear talks

European officials have spoken of their “disappointment and concern” over gaps with Iran after five days of talks in Vienna seeking to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal agreed on by Iran and world powers.

Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, said significant gaps remained — and new ones had appeared — and accused Iran of “walking back” some of the “difficult compromises” that were made during previous six rounds of negotiations this year.

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron said it was "probable that this round of negotiations, given the positions, does not succeed”.

The talks, featuring Iran, China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, were paused in June for the Iranian presidential elections that brought Ebrahim Raisi to power. The US has been involved in Vienna only indirectly.

Ali Bagheri Kani was appointed as the new head of the Iranian delegation, which has been accused of making maximalist demands in return for compliance with the 2015 accord.

These include the removal of all sanctions that then US president Donald Trump levied on Tehran when he withdrew from the deal in 2018. In response, Iran has repeatedly breached terms of the accord but insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Mr Trump’s successor Joe Biden has said America is willing to re-enter the deal.

The E3 diplomats expressed “disappointment and concern after thoroughly and carefully analysing Iranian proposed changes to the text negotiated during the previous six rounds".

“Tehran is walking back almost all of the difficult compromises crafted after many months of hard work,” they said. The Iranian delegation had demanded “major changes" and the diplomats said it was “unclear how these new gaps can be closed in a realistic time frame".

The delegations will now “return to capitals to assess the situation and seek instructions, before reconvening next week to see whether gaps can be closed or not".

“Our governments remain fully committed to a diplomatic way forward but time is running out.”

EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who has chaired the meetings, said “substantial" challenges lay ahead but "time is not unlimited, there is an obvious sense of urgency”.

Pressed on what had been achieved this week in Vienna, Mr Mora said there was progress “in the sense that we have had a new Iranian delegation, they have engaged in negotiations with other delegations”.

“We are incorporating, also, new policy sensitivities for the new Iranian delegations,” he said. “But again, the point of departure, the common ground is where we finished on June 20.”