Kamala Harris joins Emmanuel Macron in Paris for Armistice Day commemorations

US Vice President Kamala Harris joined French President Emmanuel Macron at the' Arc de Triomphe in Paris to take part in the Armistice Day commemorations that mark the end of the First World War.

They also paid tribute to Hubert Germain, the last surviving Second World War resistance fighter honoured by France’s former leader Charles de Gaulle, who died in October at the age of 101.

He will be buried on Thursday in a special crypt for resistance fighters at Mont Valerien, with a cross carved from the wood of Notre-Dame cathedral.

Germain was one of 1,038 people decorated with the Order of the Liberation for their actions by Free France leader de Gaulle, who would later become French president.

Germain fought in key battles at Bir-Hakeim in Libya, at El Alamein in Egypt and in Tunisia, as well as in the invasion of Nazi-occupied France in 1944 that liberated the country.

The Armistice Day commemorations in Paris were one of many taking place across Europe.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo joined a ceremony at the Menin Gate memorial in Ypres, a city that was the site of numerous deadly confrontations during the First World War.

A two-minute silence was observed across the UK at 11am, 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11, 1919.

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. AFP

Each year, the two-minute silence marks the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 when an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”.

The Duchess of Cornwall was at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, which has been held in the grounds of the Abbey since November 1928.

The Field of Remembrance fell silent at 11am with Camilla and hundreds of veterans from past conflicts standing motionless as the chimes of Big Ben rang out.

Moments before, the Dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, had said prayers before those gathered and the Last Post sounded.

