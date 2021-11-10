Macron and Harris meet to mend France-US ties

US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday agreed on the importance of "absolutely critical" France-US relations.

The two were keen to show unity between their countries after a diplomatic storm caused by a ditched Australian submarine contract.

Mr Macron was furious in September when Australia dropped a deal to buy submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered vessels from the US in an agreement that had been negotiated in secret.

After weeks of anger in Paris, Mr Macron held talks with US President Joe Biden in Rome on October 29.

Read more Europe divided on plans for its own army after Aukus submarine row

"I have to say we had a fruitful meeting in Rome a few days ago with President Biden, which paved the way for the coming weeks, months and, I have to say, years," Mr Macron told Ms Harris.

Facing each other over a table at the Elysee Palace, Mr Macron thanked Ms Harris warmly for her four-day visit to Paris.

"We do share the view that we are at the beginning of a new era. Our co-operation is absolutely critical for this era," he said in English, his voice affected by a sore throat.

France wants to work closely with the US on matters ranging from climate change to the Indo-Pacific region, where China's rise is a cause of a mutual concern.

French officials have called the submarine deal a "stab in the back" and regarded it as a setback for efforts to rebuild ties after years of tension under former US president Donald Trump.

"I do believe, and we share this belief, that we are at the beginning of a new era which presents us with many challenges but also many opportunities," Ms Harris told Mr Macron.

"When France and the United States have worked on challenges and opportunities in the past we have always found great success.

"Building on the great conversation that you and President Biden had, I look forward to the next few days where we'll continue to work together and renew the focus that we have always had on partnership."

Mr Biden also sought to make amends over the submarine dispute at his meeting with Mr Macron last month, telling the French leader that his government had been "clumsy" in the way it secured the submarines deal with Australia in partnership with Britain.

France temporarily recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra after the announcement of the deal on September 15.

Anger in Paris stemmed not only from the loss of the deal, which was worth A$50 billion ($36.5bn) in 2016, but also the shattering of an alliance it regarded as a cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific security strategy.

Ms Harris is also scheduled to attend a peace forum with other world leaders on Thursday, and an international conference on Libya on Friday.

She said talks with Mr Macron would include the Covid-19 pandemic, scientific research, space, climate change and the global economy.

During a tour on Tuesday of the famed Pasteur Institute in Paris, where Ms Harris's mother conducted cancer research in the 1980s, she was asked about the recent difficulties in Franco-American ties.

She compared politics to scientific research, as well as cooking, and suggested it entailed a constant search for improvement.

"There will be glitches and there will be mistakes," Ms Harris said. "If you don't make the same mistake twice … that's a good process and we should encourage it."

As she arrived on Tuesday, she said she was "looking forward to many, many days of productive discussions reinforcing the strength of our relationship".

Agencies contributed to this report.