Volcano eruption on La Palma island destroys homes

Lava flows next to a house after the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma. Reuters

A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted after a week of seismic activity.

Authorities intensified efforts to move about 1,000 people to safety, but Spain’s Civil Guard said it may need to relocate up to 10,000 residents.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. At their nearest point to Africa, the islands are about 100 kilometres from Morocco.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption of Cumbre Vieja.

It had been dormant for 50 years.

Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a point in the volcanic ridge where scientists were monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface.

Tinges of red could be seen at the bottom of the black jets that shot rocks into the air.

Small fires could also be seen from material coming into contact with the lava.

New eruptions continued into the night.

Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez arrived in La Palma on Sunday night - after cancelling his trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly - to assess the situation and provide assistance to local authorities.

Speaking briefly at a news conference, Mr Sanchez advised that they were monitoring for any possible damage caused by the eruption, and they would send the Civil Guard, National Police and fire fighters.

After days of what scientists called “an earthquake swarm”, authorities on La Palma started to move residents with reduced mobility on Sunday shortly before ground broke open.

A 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded before the volcanic eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast.

As the eruptions continued, at least two open mouths spewed bright red magma that flowed in tight streams down the mountain slope.

Shortly after the initial explosion rocked the area, one black lava flow with a burning tip immediately slid towards houses in the village of El Paso.

Mayor Sergio Rodriguez said 300 people in immediate danger were moved, roads were closed and authorities urged the curious not to approach the area.

Local media reported that several isolated homes were destroyed by the lava flows.

Authorities warned that the lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraiso, Alcala and surrounding areas.

The scientific committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said part of the island’s south-west coast was at risk for landslides and rock falls.

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks.

The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011.

It lasted five months.