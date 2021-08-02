Eruptions at Greek volcano show activity falls as sea levels rise

Rising sea levels from climate change may lead to reduced numbers of volcanic eruptions, according to research published on Monday.

A study of 360,000 years of activity at the Santorini volcano in Greece suggests that virtually all of the 211 eruptions examined happened when sea levels were at least 40 metres below current levels.

The melting of ice sheets exaggerated by climate change has increased water levels in the oceans and has coincided with reduced eruptions from Santorini, according to the paper published in Nature Geoscience.

Scientists said the volcano in the Aegean Sea, which last erupted in 1950, appears to have gone into a dormant state. The largest known eruption was some 3,500 years ago on Santorini, a group of islands now best-known for its whitewashed buildings and stunning sunsets, making it a major tourism draw.

The paper said the “volcano will shortly enter a period of long-term repose” from the relatively small volcanic events of the island’s recent times, but “large eruptions may remain a present-day threat”.

Researchers from the UK and Sweden have called for further studies.

“Because sea-level change is a worldwide phenomenon and the majority of the earth’s volcanic systems are located in or next to oceans, this effect is of great global concern,” the paper said.

Volcanic eruptions happen when pools of molten rock below the surface of the earth are forced to the surface.

They are caused in part by downward pressure from the land around the magma chambers, but erosion from seawater and other changes appear to have had a limiting effect on land-based volcanoes, the study found.

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin Favourite film: Marvel movies Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

Leaderboard 64 - Gavin Green (MAL), Graeme McDowell (NIR) 65 - Henrik Stenson (SWE), Sebastian Soderberg (SWE), Adri Arnaus (ESP), Victor Perez (FRA), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 66 - Phil Mickelson (USA), Tom Lewis (ENG), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Ross Fisher (ENG), Aaron Rai (ENG), Ryan Fox (NZL) 67 - Dustin Johnson (USA), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (ESP), Lucas Herbert (AUS), Francesco Laporta (ITA), Joost Luiten (NED), Soren Kjeldsen (DEN), Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 68 - Alexander Bjork (SWE), Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Adrian Meronk (POL), David Howell (ENG), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Sean Crocker (USA), Scott Hend (AUS), Justin Harding (RSA), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Renato Paratore (ITA)

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

if you go The flights

Emirates flies to Delhi with fares starting from around Dh760 return, while Etihad fares cost about Dh783 return. From Delhi, there are connecting flights to Lucknow.

Where to stay

It is advisable to stay in Lucknow and make a day trip to Kannauj. A stay at the Lebua Lucknow hotel, a traditional Lucknowi mansion, is recommended. Prices start from Dh300 per night (excluding taxes).

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

