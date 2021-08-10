EU: Taliban fighters control 65% of Afghanistan

Taliban fighters control 65 per cent of Afghan territory and are threatening to seize 11 provincial capitals, the EU believes.

A Brussels official said the Taliban were trying to cut off Kabul from forces in the north of the country that support the Afghan government.

The official said at a briefing in the Belgian capital that increasing numbers of Afghans were fleeing their homes, with many heading to Iran.

Read more Former UK army chiefs predict terrorist safe haven and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans is becoming more difficult owing to the fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

Some countries have told their citizens to leave Afghanistan as the fighting escalates following the departure of US and Nato troops.

Military insiders said foreign embassies were hurrying to destroy spare weapons to stop them falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Several provincial capitals have already been overrun by the militants, who ruled Afghanistan until the US-led invasion removed them from power in 2001.

After withdrawing ground troops, the US launched air strikes to support government troops but said it was up to Afghan forces to defend their country.

Europe’s estimate that the Taliban have seized about two thirds of the country comes after the militants claimed to control 85 per cent of its provinces.

Refugee fears

The EU official described the situation in Afghanistan as challenging but “not desperate”.

They said Brussels wanted to avoid Afghanistan from slipping into a state of civil war and triggering a “massive flow of migration” to Europe’s borders.

More than one million asylum seekers sought refuge in Europe during the 2015 migration crisis, many fleeing from Syria and Iraq.

Afghanistan’s situation was different to crises in Syria and Iraq because it has a solid government and recognised authorities, the official said.

But pressure is growing on EU governments to stop deporting people to Afghanistan because of the deteriorating situation.

The escalation of conflict in Afghanistan is adding untold suffering to millions of already displaced persons.



IOM is committed to stay and support the people of Afghanistan, providing emergency aid and protection assistance.



Read @IOMchief's statement: https://t.co/uyp1hIRBtc pic.twitter.com/BgzlFFaKJp — IOM - UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) August 10, 2021

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said there were reports of acts that could amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity.

These included what she said were "deeply disturbing reports" of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

"People rightly fear that a seizure of power by the Taliban will erase the human rights gains of the past two decades,” she said.

About 400,000 Afghans are estimated to have been displaced from their homes this year.

The country also faces a drought and a third wave of Covid-19 infections, said Antonio Vitorino, head of the International Organisation for Migration.

He said fighters and neighbouring countries should do everything possible to keep border crossings open to enable humanitarian assistance.

“These factors leave almost half of Afghanistan’s population in need of emergency relief assistance, with needs expected to continue to rise,” he said.

“I also call on the international community and our donors to support our efforts and not abandon Afghanistan at this critical moment.”

Watch: US B-52 bombers strike Taliban

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com