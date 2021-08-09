West is losing ‘the Great Game’ for Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel go on patrol after parts of the city of Herat were taken back from the Taliban. AP

Foreign embassies are scrambling to destroy spare weapons to avoid them falling into Taliban hands as the insurgents close in on Afghan cities, military sources have told The National.

Security experts said the militants would inevitably shelter ISIS and Al Qaeda, allowing them to use Afghanistan “once again as a playground for terrorists”.

The last foreign troops have yet to leave the country, but Afghan soldiers and police are said to be selling US-made rifles and vehicles to the Taliban.

Reports shared with The National by people in the country suggest that revenge executions of army commanders and government officials are under way.

Last week, former British commanders said Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda planned 9/11, is likely to become a haven for terrorists once more.

Adnan Sarwar, a former soldier and counter-ISIS propaganda expert from the UK, said such concerns were growing.

“The Taliban are going to take over the country,” he said.

“They’re going to become more powerful and who knows what they will do with that power? Who knows if they will get into bed with ISIS?”

A Taliban flag flies in the main square of Kunduz city after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces. AP Photo

Plans for a battalion from Britain’s Parachute Regiment to provide a security cordon during an emergency evacuation of Kabul have been shelved, defence sources said.

Instead, embassy staff will largely rely on their own close protection teams to leave the capital before the Taliban take it.

Western military sources said stockpiles of rifles, ammunition and armoured vehicles are being destroyed. With fewer embassy staff remaining, they are no longer required.

“If it’s not needed it’s being chopped up fairly rapidly,” one source said. “Anything they can’t take with them is being rendered useless so they don’t fall into Taliban hands. They’re just getting rid of anything that they don’t need, which is quite unusual.”

Veteran military commanders believe US air strikes and small detachments of special forces on the ground will not be enough to stop the advances.

A security analyst who previously commanded 1,000 British troops in Helmand said the only hope was that Kabul could withstand the Taliban until the summer “fighting season” ends late next month.

“But Afghanistan will inevitably fall to the Taliban and that will only be the start of its problems,” he said. “It will almost certainly become a failed state, although the Chinese could intervene, support the Taliban and prop them up with loans and mining investment as it is a mineral-rich country.

Read More Former UK army chiefs predict terrorist safe haven and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

“The West just doesn’t have any clout with the Taliban, so if they become the official government, who knows what that means? For the West, this has proved strategically a complete disaster. It’s a massive opportunity for the Chinese to win the ‘Great Game’.”

A former Afghan interpreter for coalition forces who has many relatives in the country said morale among the security forces had collapsed.

“They can’t fight any more because they’ve lost motivation from the government and their families are living in areas where the enemy has more influence on them.”

Taliban commanders were also extremely experienced from two decades of fighting and their numbers of been bolstered by the release from jail of 5,000 battle-hardened fighters.

Afghans inspect damaged shops after fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Kunduz city. AP Photo

“One of the biggest motivating factors we are seeing is a massive amount of revenge in their mindset,” he said.

The “early indicators” were showing that women are being beaten and killed in streets and the Taliban were “doing all the things that they were doing last time, so there’s no change there”.

Afghan warlords are understood to have asked American and British private military contractors to bring in former soldiers to train local troops.

They do not know whether they will be able to halt the current Taliban onslaught, although it is hoped they could create pockets of resistance that could later grow.

“At the moment, this is a massive mess and very difficult for the Afghan people,” the former interpreter said. “There will soon be many refugees. Kabul will be cut off and surrounded in winter and the foreign embassies will leave. The outlook is bad, very bad.”

