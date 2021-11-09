Countries and businesses make new pledges on Science and Innovation Day at Cop26

Initiatives backed by a global coalitions of nations, businesses and scientists will be announced today on Science and Innovation Day at Cop26.

These will support the implementation of the goals announced during the World Leaders Summit and other country commitments made during the first week of the conference.

The UK government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, will stress the critical role of science and innovation in enabling every country to access the tools it needs to immediately reduce emissions, and to adapt to the effects of climate change they are already experiencing.

The initiatives include new commitments to accelerate innovation and low-carbon transition in industry and cities.

A global Adaptation Research Alliance will also be formed to increase the resilience of vulnerable communities on the front line of climate change.

Independent experts will track progress against the breakthrough agenda announced by world leaders at Cop26, and advise on action and collaboration.

A global scientific research community will also produce annual climate risk assessment to ensure the dangers are fully understood by world leaders.

“The facts are clear: we must limit warming to 1.5°C [above pre-industrial levels]," Mr Vallance said. "Thanks to science, that is feasible. The technologies are already available.

“Investment in research and development will deliver new, clean technologies, while policies to create markets will ensure they are deployed.”

“At the same time, science will help us adapt to the impacts of climate change we’re already seeing around the world and transform our economies.

"Through research and innovation, we will adjust essential systems and ensure continued safety, security and prosperity."

The Adaption Research Alliance will also be launched today at Cop26.

In the network of more than 90 organisations across 30 economies, governments, research institutions and communities will collaborate to increase the resilience of vulnerable communities facing the worst climate change effects.

The Climate Adaptation and Resilience research programme, jointly funded by the UK and Canada, will put the alliance's work into practice.

The UK will announce a further £48 million ($65m) towards the programme, bringing the total UK aid funding to £100m.

Canada will provide £10m to support the development of solutions in communities most vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events.

Of the UK's contribution, £40m will be focused on Africa, and in total the programme is set to benefit at least 5 million people around the world.

“Action-focused research is crucial to effective, inclusive and sustainable climate adaptation, particularly to protect the most vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change,” said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Cop26 "champion for adaptation and resilience".

“We will ensure women’s voices shape these conversations, and women’s leadership and expertise are championed to deliver gender-sensitive adaptation solutions.

“The Adaptation Research Alliance and the UK’s support for the Climate Adaptation and Resilience research programme will improve the effectiveness of adaptation, putting people at the heart of climate research to build the resilience of those living on the front line of the climate crisis."

A coalition of 23 governments will today announce four new "innovation missions" in which countries will work together to quicken the development of clean technologies for cities, industry, carbon dioxide removal, and the production of renewable fuels, chemicals and materials.

To support implementation of the breakthrough agenda, a new global checkpoint process will seek to sustain and strengthen international co-operation in each of the emitting sectors.

Independent experts led by the International Energy Agency, with the International Renewable Energy Agency, based in Abu Dhabi, and the UN climate action champions will produce an annual report to track progress and advise on action.

Countries will then discuss how they can work together for faster progress.

A group of leading international scientific organisations will make a new commitment to improve the assessment and communication of climate risk, which will inform the decisions of world leaders.

The coalition, including the World Meteorological Organisation and the World Climate Research Programme, will seek to ensure that research and reports for policymakers set out clearly the full scale of the dangers if global temperature increase is not held below 1.5°C.

The Industrial Deep Decarbonisation Initiative will also be launched today, with the UAE, UK, India, Germany and Canada working together to create new markets for low-carbon steel and concrete.

Member governments will commit to the disclosure of carbon in major public construction by no later than 2025, pledge to achieve net zero in building steel and concrete by 2050, and work towards an emission reduction for 2030, to be announced next year.

The UK, in partnership with Italy, is establishing a global partnership to use the power of science and innovation to address key challenges blocking the path to a climate-resilient, net-zero future.

This partnership will bring together countries from across the world to pool scientific expertise and develop new ways to bring citizens' voices into policy making, by running region-led projects to tackle specific net-zero challenges.

And 47 countries including Malawi, Spain, Morocco and the US have committed to building health systems that are able to withstand the effects of climate change, and which are low carbon and sustainable.

These include 42 countries, representing more than a third of global healthcare emissions, that have committed to develop sustainable, low-carbon health systems.

Twelve of these countries have set a deadline of 2050 or earlier, by which their health system will reach net zero.