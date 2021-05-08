Maldives ex-president regains consciousness after bomb attack

Police secure the site in Male where a bomb blast injured former Maldives president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed on May 6. AFP

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed is conscious after life-saving surgery, his family said on Saturday, as police made two arrests in connection with the bomb blast that left him critically injured.

The bomb went off as Mr Nasheed, the president of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party and the current parliament speaker, was leaving his family home in the capital Male on Thursday.

Police said they had arrested two people in connection with the blast, which they said was being treated as a terror attack, but gave no further details.

Mr Nasheed, 53, underwent 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his lungs, liver, chest, abdomen and limbs.

"I'm good," he said after coming off life support, according to a tweet by his sister Nashida Sattar.

His brother, Ibrahim Nashid, said doctors were happy with Mr Nasheed's recovery.

"He is out of life support and breathing on his own," he said in a tweet. "Managed to exchange a few words. Promised to come back stronger. I believe him."

In its first report on the attempted assassination, the Maldives National Defence Force said a home-made bomb was used.

"The improvised explosive device was triggered using a remote control," an official told reporters in Male.

Environmental activist Mohamed Nasheed presents a lecture on climate change in New Delhi, India, in 2019. AP Photo

The Maldives is expecting Australian Federal Police officers to join the investigation on Saturday, plus two experts from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked Mr Nasheed's medical team and said he prayed for his "quick recovery and return – stronger and steadier than ever".

Mr Nasheed is a democracy pioneer in the Maldives who ended decades of one-party rule in the Indian Ocean archipelago and became its first democratically elected president in 2008.

He is also known internationally as a champion for battling climate change and rising sea levels that he says threaten to submerge the nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands.

He was barred from contesting a 2018 presidential election because of a terrorism conviction, after he was toppled in a military-backed coup in February 2012.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has declared the conviction politically motivated.

He returned from exile in Britain, however, and his party won legislative elections in 2019 and he is now parliament speaker, the country's second most powerful post.

Mr Nasheed was injured when a bomb rigged to a parked motorcycle went off as he was walking to his car. Two other people were also hurt.

There has been no claim of responsibility, but his party alleged that political interests may have been involved.

Mr Nasheed had been vocal on the need to prosecute about 72 suspects in a $90 million theft case dating from the tenure of former president Abdulla Yameen, who was in office from 2013 to 2018.

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

