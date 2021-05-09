Libya presidency denies attack on hotel it frequents

A senior official at Libya's new Presidency Council denied on Saturday that groups who entered a hotel where the body meets had been armed or used force.

Earlier, the Council's spokeswoman had said armed groups had stormed the Corinthia Hotel on Friday, although nobody from the body had been in the building at the time.

"There was no kidnapping, gunfire, or an attack on me or the hotel," the head of the Presidency Council's office, Mohamed Al Mabrouk, said in a social media video, adding he had been in the hotel at the time of the incident.

Mr Mabrouk said the head of the Presidency Council, which functions as Libya's head of state, would meet with the groups involved.

The Presidency Council was chosen through a UN-facilitated process that also selected a new Government of National Unity that took office in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west.

Armed groups based in western Libya have voiced anger at the Government of National Unity's Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

