Merkel tells Erdogan withdrawing troops from Libya is key

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" of support to the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said.

Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a relatively smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.

Turkey backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the UAE and France.

Ms Merkel and Mr Erdogan agreed in a video conference to support the interim government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in its effort to improve the supply situation for the population and in preparing elections by year-end, the spokesman said.

"The chancellor emphasised that an early start of the withdrawal of foreign soldiers and mercenaries would send an important signal," the spokesman said.

Ms Merkel and Mr Erdogan also discussed international efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as well as regional issues such as the civil war in Syria and international talks about the Cyprus issue, the spokesman said.

The biog Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia

Age: 59

Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series

Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi

Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people



The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

