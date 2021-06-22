Imran Khan rules out US military bases in Pakistan

Pakistani prime minister says country would be target for revenge by terrorists

'US drone attacks, which I warned against, didn’t win the war, but they did create hatred for Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against both our countries,' Mr Khan said. AFP
'US drone attacks, which I warned against, didn’t win the war, but they did create hatred for Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against both our countries,' Mr Khan said. AFP

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not allow the US to build military bases to strike the Taliban and other groups in neighbouring Afghanistan, arguing that to do so would put Pakistan at risk of terror attacks.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post this week, Mr Khan said Pakistan "simply cannot afford" the consequences of allowing the US to establish a presence in the South Asian nation.

"If Pakistan were to agree to host US bases from which to bomb Afghanistan and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would be targeted for revenge by terrorists again," Mr Khan wrote.

Read More

Afghan soldiers outside a village in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, after a recent battle with the Taliban. EPAAfghan government and Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar to discuss peace

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan performs Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Pakistan may still support the Taliban, but not like it used to

"We have already paid too heavy a price. Meanwhile, if the United States, with the most powerful military machine in history, couldn’t win the war from inside Afghanistan after 20 years, how would America do it from bases in our country?"

The Pentagon is scrambling to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan before a September 11 deadline set by US President Joe Biden, formally ending America's longest war.

American military chiefs have insisted they will continue to support the Afghan government and its security forces in an "over-the-horizon" capacity, meaning continued air and intelligence support from abroad as the US attempts to maintain some sort of counter-terrorism effort in the landlocked nation.

In the years after the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the Pentagon and the CIA maintained a low-key presence in Pakistan and operated drones from there, but the US presence dwindled after relations soured in 2011 following the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad and other incidents.

"US drone attacks, which I warned against, didn’t win the war, but they did create hatred for Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against both our countries," Mr Khan said.

The cricketer-turned-politician said Pakistan was ready to be a "partner for peace" in Afghanistan with the US.

"But as US troops withdraw, we will avoid risking further conflict," he wrote.

"In the past, Pakistan made a mistake by choosing between warring Afghan parties, but we have learnt from that experience," Mr Khan continued.

"We have no favourites and will work with any government that enjoys the confidence of the Afghan people. History proves that Afghanistan can never be controlled from the outside."

Updated: June 22, 2021 07:42 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
2B78X7P Panoramic view of Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia. Alamy

Revealed: The world's cheapest and most expensive cities for expats to live in 2021

Money
'US drone attacks, which I warned against, didn’t win the war, but they did create hatred for Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against both our countries,' Mr Khan said. AFP

Imran Khan rules out US military bases in Pakistan

Asia
Steven Spielberg will produce new films for Netflix every year under a major deal that highlights how Hollywood has fully embraced streaming platforms. AFP

Steven Spielberg to make multiple films for Netflix

Film
Vanderbilt University's baseball team wins against Arizona in the NCAA College World Series. The court called the NCAA an effective monopoly in its control over the industry of college sports. AP

US Supreme Court backs payments for NCAA student-athletes

Sport
Ana Diamond pictured in Iran a few weeks after her release on bail. It was the first time she had been allowed access to professional medical services. Photo: Ana Diamond

British-Iranian dual citizen Ana Diamond tells of her year-long ordeal in Evin prison

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?