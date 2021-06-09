Afghan government and Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar to discuss peace

Parties met after last round of talks broke off in April

File photo: An Afghan security official holding a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher patrols a village after they cleared the area of Taliban militants in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. EPA
File photo: An Afghan security official holding a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher patrols a village after they cleared the area of Taliban militants in Achin district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. EPA

Afghan government and Taliban negotiators met in Qatar this week to discuss the peace process, in the first known meeting for weeks after negotiations largely stalled.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted on Wednesday that the heads of both teams, along with some negotiators, met on Tuesday in Doha.

"They discussed topics of the agenda, accelerating the Afghan negotiations process and reaching mutual understanding in this regard," Mr Shaheen said.

Read More

Mark Frerichs, pictured in Iraq, was abducted in Afghanistan in January 2020. APFears US pull-out from Afghanistan will leave hostages languishing

Ten workers from mine-clearing NGO shot dead in Afghanistan

The meeting was the first announced gathering of both sides since mid-May and after slowing talks broke off in April, when the US said it would withdraw its forces by September 11.

The Taliban responded angrily to that announcement because it meant foreign troops would stay beyond a May deadline agreed to with the previous Trump administration.

The militant group said it would boycott a major peace conference due to take place in Turkey.

Negotiations started in Doha in September to find a way to end decades of war.

But the talks stalled after a few rounds and violence has escalated since the US began its final pull-out of troops.

Finding common ground between the two warring sides has been a top priority for western countries, particularly the US.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said last week his country was pushing for a political settlement in Afghanistan before foreign troops left, to reduce the risk of civil war in its neighbour.

Updated: June 9, 2021 11:47 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Ebrahim Raisi is regarded by many as the frontunner. AFP

Iran’s next president faces widespread discontent

MENA
So here it is, then. The 2022 Land Cruiser has arrived. All photos courtesy Toyota

New Toyota Land Cruiser unveiled: the dune-buster is back

Motoring
French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit to Tain l'Hermitage, France. Reuters.

President Macron lashes out at 'stupid' slap

Europe
UAE officials observe Shams 1, the $600 million solar energy plant on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. AFP

Is it time for the GCC to have its own Green New Deal?

Europe
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured when he was foreign minister in 2017, loading aid supplies in Somalia. AFP

Foreign aid ranks below Marks & Spencer for Conservatives

Comment
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government