Biden's 'foolish decision' to pull troops out of Afghanistan lambasted by Harvard's Rory Stewart

Writer and politician hopes warnings of Taliban takeover will convince US President to change course

Rory Stewart, who visited Kabul, Afghanistan in 2002 during travels across Asia, warned that America's withdrawal would be 'disastrous'. Shutterstock 
Rory Stewart, who visited Kabul, Afghanistan in 2002 during travels across Asia, warned that America's withdrawal would be 'disastrous'. Shutterstock 

President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan “is disastrous” and could be “fatal” for the country’s government, a former British Cabinet minister has said.

Concerns are growing in the international community that once the 10,000 American and other Nato troops depart this summer, Afghanistan will be overrun by the Taliban.

Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary who is now teaching at Harvard University's Belfer Centre, added to the chorus of those calling for the foreign troops to stay to prevent Afghanistan becoming a terrorist haven.

Read More

A member of anti-Taliban militia fires a heavy machine gun during an ongoing fight with Taliban insurgents in the village of Mukhtar, Afghanistan. AFPNato Afghanistan envoy appeals for regional support to ensure the Taliban do not collapse the state

He called Mr Biden’s decision “disastrous” and said that the contingent of troops “kept some degree of stability and stopped the Taliban from taking too many towns and districts”.

In particular US combat aircraft played a significant role in holding back the Taliban. “The key is air support,” Mr Stewart told the BBC. “By providing planes the Americans have been able to stop the Taliban posing a conventional threat, which has protected cities and towns but Biden's announcement of withdrawal of US planes is probably the most fatal thing.

“I think the very sad thing here is that this is unnecessary, President Biden could have kept to a light, long-term footprint.”

He said hope remained that the dire warnings of a Taliban takeover might persuade the president to change his mind at the last minute.

The Taliban taking control of a country like Afghanistan is very, very worrying

Rory Stewart

The drawdown is expected to diminished any incentive for the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government and Western powers on the grounds the terrorist group will believe they have the strength to take control.

He said the West’s credibility was in jeopardy after investing trillions of dollars and thousands of lives trying to stabilise Afghanistan over the past 20 years.

“The Taliban taking control of a country like Afghanistan is very, very worrying for America’s reputation and very worrying for the stability of the region," he said.

"It's something in which Pakistan, Iran, Central Asia, Russia and potentially even China will get involved. So, we need to think about the stability of the world and this is a very foolish short-term decision.”

The former British Army officer said the UK and France had neither the military capability nor the appetite to fight in Afghanistan without US assistance.

Updated: June 25, 2021 07:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
An artist's impression of the Dragon Man, a species of human dating back 150,000 years. Chuang Zhao 

Enter the Dragon Man: fossil unearthed in China described as ‘third species’ of human

World
British travellers will be able to visit Madeira after the UK updated its green list for travel. Alamy 

UK’s green watch list and double-vaccinated traveller plans explained

Europe
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
Workers Party of Britain candidate George Galloway is running for election in the Batley and Spen constituency, where he is not without support. Getty

Outsider George Galloway running an ‘increasingly divisive’ by-election campaign against Labour

World
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

UK travel list changes: Malta and Balearics go green but Tunisia among new red countries

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world