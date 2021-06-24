Ordinary Afghans join battle against Taliban in 'people's uprising'

Thousands have stepped forward to help state forces halt advances by the militants

Thirty-year-old Qadir Shah, a local businessman, picked up arms last week to defend his city of Pul-e-Khumri against Taliban offensives. Today, he is already a commander of a small force of similar civilian fighters armed and supported by local leaders. Ajman Omari / The National
Thirty-year-old Qadir Shah, a local businessman, picked up arms last week to defend his city of Pul-e-Khumri against Taliban offensives. Today, he is already a commander of a small force of similar civilian fighters armed and supported by local leaders. Ajman Omari / The National

Thousands of Afghan civilians have answered the government’s call to take up arms against the Taliban as the insurgents make rapid territorial gains, officials said.

“People are coming out in the thousands to support the Afghan forces,” Defence Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman told The National. “We are providing them with any support or facilities they need, including weapons, ammunition and food.”

In videos shared on social media about what is being called “the people’s uprising,” civilians are seen receiving weapons, marching and patrolling in cities across the country, including in the northern provinces of Takhar, Kapisa, Baghlan and Balkh where the Taliban have stepped up attacks in recent weeks.

Photos from Jowzjan, another northern province, showed groups of women, some of them in the traditional blue burqas, holding Kalashnikovs after signing up to fight the Taliban.

With Afghan forces under increasing pressure, Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi called for civilians to mobilise against the Taliban in one of his first acts after being appointed on June 19.

“The government is ready to provide the necessary support to the people’s forces against the Taliban," he said during his introductory speech in parliament on Monday.

Despite holding peace talks with the government, the Taliban have stepped up attacks since the US announced in April that it would withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by September. According to the latest data from the Long War Journal, which maps the Afghan conflict, the Taliban control more than 130 of the country’s nearly 400 districts.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that a new US intelligence report estimates that the Taliban could win control of the country's capital within six to 12 months of the US withdrawal.

With the peace talks in deadlock and the Taliban advancing, many Afghans fear they will lose the freedoms gained since the 2001 US-led invasion toppled the hardline Islamic group’s regime.

Mr Aman said the response to the defence minister’s call was “testimony to how much Afghans dislike the Taliban and do not want to go back to the dark days”.

“We calculated over 2,000 citizens who are armed and fighting against the Taliban” in Balkh alone, he said, and added that the numbers were “increasing day by day”.

Faridullah, a young farmer from Doshi district in Balkh, decided to join the fight after the Taliban seized control of the area on Monday. At 18 years old, he is younger than the Taliban insurgency and said he had never used a gun before.

“It was for defending my land and honour. Together with Afghan forces, we liberated Doshi yesterday,” he said proudly.

Faridullah was speaking to The National on Wednesday in the provincial capital, Pul-e-Khumri, where he travelled along with other civilian fighters, many of them of a similar age, to defend the city from a Taliban invasion.

“We reassure the people of the city to not be afraid. We are here to protect them. I have picked up guns so they don’t have to,” he said as they guarded the southern gates of the city.

“This is our land and we will die to protect it with our last fighting breath,” added Safar Mohammad, 20, a civilian fighter from Deh Salah district in Baghlan.

Read More

An Afghan soldier mans a machinegun at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul. ReutersAfghan military under fire as ‘tactical retreats’ hand territory to Taliban

Afghanistan hurtling towards ‘dire scenarios’, says UN envoy

Impoverished Afghans live off giant scrapheap after US abandons Bagram airbase

Although keen, these young men have received little in the way of combat training besides being shown how to use their weapons.

Experts have voiced doubts about the effectiveness and long-term consequences of creating a civilian fighting force.

“The historical precedents of militias in Afghanistan are pretty diverse; they have played a number of roles in the last 40 years of war. Sometimes militias have made the critical difference between state survival and collapse. But in almost every case, the human rights records of militias have been abhorrent,” said Andrew Watkins, Crisis Group's senior analyst for Afghanistan.

Mr Watkins said that, although the Afghan security sector appeared to have been testing and “pilot-programming” such an initiative for some time, he doubted "any serious planning has gone into future disarmament, or even how to hold such forces accountable, or even how to ensure such forces don't collapse and hand over additional equipment over to the Taliban”.

“Unless uprising forces' activities are closely co-ordinated, and without at least a bare minimum of training and organisation, they are unlikely to be an effective military deterrent against Taliban offensives,” he said.

But not all volunteers lack battle experience. Mohammad Sarwar Niazi, 56, said he fought against Soviet occupation in the 1980s and also against the Taliban as part of the late resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud’s Northern Alliance.

“I have never been afraid of the Taliban and have defeated them in the past. My only regret is that I stopped fighting,” he told The National.

Responding to the government’s call, he has mobilised more than 100 civilians to fight the Taliban in Kapisa province.

“I don’t need the government’s support, I have my own weapons. We may just be civilians now, but we are the very civilians who defeated the Soviets,” he said.

“But had the government valued our experience and sought our support sooner, then we wouldn’t be in this mess.”

Published: June 24, 2021 06:20 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
A porter pushes a trolley through the streets of Deira on June 22st, 2021. Antonie Robertson / The National. Reporter: Sarwat Nasir for National

Dubai Police to replace street porter carts with 'Uber-style' pick-ups in anti-theft campaign

UAE
Yas Marina Circuit's new track layout. Courtesy: Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: New-look track unveiled for 2021 season finale

F1
John McAfee during an interview in Havana, Cuba, in 2019. McAfee's personal fortune plummeted from more than $100 million to about $4m, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

How much was John McAfee worth when he died in prison?

Money
From left: The Dubai Mall next to the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Mosque are all among Dubai's most famous buildings. AFP, Chris Whiteoak / The National, Getty Images

Burj Khalifa to Museum of the Future: 28 of Dubai's most famous buildings

Arts&Culture
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world