Bollywood actress and husband survive supercar crash that kills couple in Italy

Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi walked away unharmed from a supercar crash that killed a Swiss couple in Italy.

The accident occurred on Tuesday in southern Sardinia, when a Ferrari and a Lamborghini collided, reportedly while trying to pass a campervan at the same time.

The occupants of the Ferrari, Marcus, 67, and Melissa Krautli, 63, from Wallisellen near Zurich, both died.

The Italian couple travelling in the campervan, which overturned in the collision, were both injured and taken to hospital.

Joshi and her husband, Mr Oberoi, the managing director of luxury Indian developer Oberoi Realty, who were in the Lamborghini, walked away from the crash unharmed.

“Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here – multiple car collision. With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine,” Joshi, who starred in the 2004 Bollywood blockbuster Swades, told India's The Free Press Journal.

A video of the incident shows the blue Lamborghini trying to overtake the campervan when it is clipped from the side by the red Ferrari.

The Ferrari, which was driving in the other lane in front of oncoming traffic, was attempting to overtake both the Lamborghini and the campervan when they crashed.

The Lamborghini slides underneath the campervan, which flips over, and the Ferrari, which drives out of the shot, overturns and catches fire, killing the couple.

A man identified only as Lorenzo M, who was travelling in the campervan with his wife, told Italian news outlet L'Unione Sarda, that they were left lying sideways in their seats.

“For a moment we were silent in disbelief. Then I looked into my wife's eyes and asked her if she was OK. She nodded.”

He said they were able to crawl out of the vehicle.

“When we came out we thought we were in hell”, he added.

All three vehicles have been seized by police as part of the investigation into the incident.

The occupants of the luxury cars were reportedly taking part in the Sardinia Supercar Experience event, which set off from Teulada and was scheduled to finish in Olbia.

The event costs £10,409 ($12,666) for people travelling in their own cars and £21,515 if they required a supercar rental.