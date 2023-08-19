Lamborghini gears up for an electric future with Lanzador

Lamborghini’s first electric vehicle concept has been unveiled.

Introduced at the 2023 Monterey Car Week, the Lanzador is described as an “ultra-Gran Turismo” with 2+2 seats and large 23-inch wheels. It also has two electric motors – one for each axle – that provide all-wheel driving and efficiency in various driving conditions and on all surfaces.

Although the Lanzador concept car has a two-door body, it includes seating for four. The driver and passenger seats are low down to mimic the feel of a sports car and are accommodated in an ergonomic environment that comes with a light, slim control panel. There is no central touchscreen but passengers have their own displays while the driver also has a digital screen.

As there is no need for a gas engine (which normally fits behind the seats in a Lamborghini sports car), the Lanzador is equipped with small back seats. However, they can be moved or folded away to offer more space for storage.

In terms of power, Lamborghini says the system will deliver a peak power that exceeds one megawatt, which equates to more than 1,341 horsepower.

Active Aerodynamics is another key feature, located in the front and rear to maximise streamlined efficiency in the different driving modes.

Sustainable materials such as merino wool and regenerated carbon fibre have been used for the interior in line with the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

“With this concept, we are ushering in a new car segment, the Ultra GT, which is poised to offer customers a new and unparalleled driving experience, one that’s quintessentially Lamborghini, thanks to groundbreaking technologies,” said Lamborghini chief executive Stephan Winkelmann.

Lamborghini hasn't released pricing for the Lanzador yet but the car is scheduled for 2028.

In July, Lamborghini celebrated its 60th birthday.