Lamborghini Revuelto V12: Aventador successor is featherlight, familiar and ferocious

Few events in the automotive arena are as keenly anticipated as the reveal of a new supercar, especially if it’s a Lamborghini V12. After all, the V12 engine forms the core DNA of the Italian luxury carmaker, dating back to the brand's maiden offering the 350 GTV in 1963.

There’s also the fact that a brand-new V12 model from the Bolognese Raging Bull comes along only once every decade.

The National recently had a sneak preview of the Revuelto in a closed-room reveal, ahead of the car’s official unveiling on Wednesday.

In the usual Lamborghini tradition, the newcomer is named after a storied fighting bull. Revuelto translates roughly to wild and turbulent, so this Lambo spearhead clearly won’t be a shrinking violet.

Although the Revuelto retains Lamborghini’s trademark V12 engine layout, the debutant is notable for being the company’s first plug-in hybrid model, prompted by ever-tightening emissions regulations, especially in Europe. That said, Lamborghini refers to it as an HPEV (high-performance electrified vehicle), so the emphasis remains on scorching acceleration rather than pandering to enviro-warriors.

As per its Aventador predecessor, at the Revuelto’s heart lies a 6.5-litre V12, but the recipe deviates from there as the combustion engine is supplemented by a trio of electric motors, one of which is integrated into the new eight-speed double-clutch gearbox. In another Lamborghini first, the gearbox is now packaged behind the engine, as what used to be the transmission tunnel is used to house a lithium-ion battery instead.

The other two electric motors send drive to each of the front wheels, so the Revuelto retains the all-wheel-drive format that has been carried through each Lamborghini V12 flagship since the 1993 Diablo VT.

As you’d expect, the stats are mind-blowing. The Revuelto’s V12 kicks out 825hp and 725Nm on its own, but peak power swells to 1,015hp with the supplementary boost provided by the three electric motors. The mighty petrol-electric power train yields a 0-100kph sprint in under 2.5 seconds, and the Revuelto races past 200kph in fewer than seven seconds. The top speed exceeds 350kph. What’s more, the Revuelto reduces overall CO2 emissions by 30 per cent compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

Just as the drivetrain is state-of-the-art, so too is the rest of the Revuelto’s recipe as it’s built around an aviation-inspired carbon-fibre mono fuselage that’s ultralight and rigid. The rest of the bodywork — apart from the doors and bumpers — is also fabricated from carbon fibre. All these components are produced via artisan craftsmanship in Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

The car is due for release later this year and is estimated to be priced at nearly Dh2 million. Photo: Lamborghini

The extensive use of carbon-fibre and lightweight materials — combined with the potent drivetrain — contributes to the best weight-to-power ratio (1.75kg per horsepower) in the company’s history.

But the Revuelto isn’t shaping up as merely a straight-line bully, as Lamborghini promises “exceptional dynamism” thanks to the introduction of electric torque vectoring, which will boost agility through tight corners while enhancing stability through high-speed bends. As per its Aventador forerunner, the Revuelto is also equipped with a four-wheel steer system that enhances agility and manoeuvrability through tight turns.

Lamborghini’s head of design, Mitja Borkert, was tasked with creating a bodyshell that would not only be visually striking, but also meet the stringent aero requirements for a car that can blast to 350kph and beyond. There’s no doubt the Revuelto has the same aesthetic impact as the sharp-edged Aventador, and its futuristic styling showcases Lamborghini’s latest design language.

Borkert and his team have also succeeded on the aero front, as the Revuelto can cut through the air with 61 per cent more efficiency than the Aventador Ultimae, despite generating 66 per cent more downforce in high-load situations. Key elements here are the front splitter and elaborately contoured roof that channels airflow to the high-efficiency rear wing.

Stopping power is taken care of by the latest-generation Carbon Ceramic Brakes Plus, with huge 410mm x 38mm discs at the front and 390mm x 32mm discs at the rear. When braking, the e-axle and rear electric motor contribute to deceleration, reducing stress on the brakes while recharging the battery.

The Revuelto’s ingredients are certainly intriguing, but customers will need to exercise a little patience as the first cars won’t begin rolling out of the factory until the middle of the year. There’s as yet no word on pricing, but it’s safe to say you won’t get too much change out of Dh2 million.