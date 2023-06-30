Ferrari supercars among 15,000 vehicles recalled in UAE throughout June

The Ministry of Economy issued recall notices for nearly 15,000 vehicles in June.

Among those recalled were 43 Ferrari 296 GTB and GTS cars built in Italy between 2022 and 2023, to possibly replace an aluminium pipe connecting the fuel tank, which may leak.

“The contact between this component (pipe) and the high voltage battery protective cover (made of fibre glass and stainless steel) may result in galvanic corrosion, which causes a hole inside the connecting pipe. The hole may result in a fuel leak from the pipe.”

The ministry said owners should contact the official distributors, Al Tayer and Premier Motors, to replace the fuel tank connecting pipe at the earliest free of charge.

A recall notice was issued for 7,126 Chevrolet Captiva vehicles, built in China between 2020 and 2023

It also issued a recall noticed for 7,126 Chevrolet Captiva vehicles, built in China between 2020 and 2023, over a defect in the cooling fan and AC blower fuses, which may lead to a fire in the engine.

In a small number of vehicles exposed to high ambient temperatures, there's a possibility of smoke or fire occurs in the engine compartment, while or after driving.

“Drivers may experience insufficient or no AC cooling or reduced engine power,” the notice said.

“They may also notice smoke or fire coming from under the hood. There is a risk of fire in engine compartment under the hood.”

General Motors dealers, Al Ghandi Auto and Bin Hamoodah Auto, will replace the fuses and install new fuse labels in the engine fuse box cover and new engine compartment covers on certain vehicles.

A recall notice was also issued for 2,665 Ford Mustang vehicles built in USA between 2015 and 2017 to replace the rear-view camera and installing a luggage compartment lid wiring jumper harness.

“The damage of the luggage compartment lid wiring harness may lead to intermittent rear view camera operation, loss of satellite radio reception and inoperable luggage compartment release,” the Ministry said.

The 2018 Ford Mustang at its launch at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

In some of the affected 2015 models, the defect in the rear-view camera can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected vehicles should contact Al Tayer and Premier Motors to fix it free of charge.

A recall notice was also issued for 2,080 Lincoln Aviator, Lincoln Corsair and Ford Explorer models built between 2020 and 2023

Earlier in the month, the ministry issued recall notices for 556 GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox vehicles over regarding child restraints and booster seat anchorage systems.

Read more UAE issues recalls for GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox vehicles

In affected vehicles, customers may intermittently experience either a rear-camera blue image or a full blue or black image on the SYNC screen when the vehicle is in reverse, or when the 360-degree view is selected and available.

A notice was also issued for 2,323 Range Rover models built in 2022 and 2023 regarding a rear tail lamp that could partially or permanently fail to operate as a result of damage to the rear tail lamp link lead wiring.

Affected customers should contact their dealer.

Figures released by the ministry earlier this month showed it issued 27 recalls for 34,386 cars this year.

The recalls ranged from manufacturers such as Ford, Mercedes, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Bentley, Dodge and Land Rover.