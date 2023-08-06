At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens injured after a train derailed in south-east Pakistan on Sunday.

Ten train carriages were derailed in the crash, Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman told local media.

The Hazara Express train was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and derailed in Nawabshah.

The death toll is expected to rise as the train is said to have carried a large number of passengers, Pakistan's Geo TV reported.

A rescue operation is under way, officials told Radio Pakistan.

Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, told AFP that several passengers were killed and several others injured. A relief train has been dispatched to the site.

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of twisted carriages and an overturned coach.

Rail accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan.

Governments have for years been trying to secure funds to upgrade the rail network.

More than 60 people were killed in a train crash in 2021, when a train derailed and was later hit by another oncoming express service.

Several people were wounded in January, when a bomb blast derailed a train in Balochistan province.

It comes a day after a train derailed between Karachi and the city of Sialkot.

No casualties were reported.