Overnight death toll in Pakistan train accident rises to 63 as more bodies found

An express train had crashed into the derailed carriages of another passenger train yesterday

A total of 63 people have now been confirmed killed in yesterday's train crash in Ghotki, Pakistan.

The latest toll was confirmed overnight as rescuers found more bodies trapped in the shattered carriages.

Railway officials used heavy lifting gear to move all the mangled carriages off the track, and found several bodies beneath the engine of the express train that had crashed into a derailed train.

As rescuers continued their search, senior railway officials admitted they had known that section of track was unsafe. Repairs had been postponed because a full upgrade of the line was pending.

Read More

The wreckage of two trains after a crash in Ghotki, Pakistan. Authorities said 34 people were killed and more are feared dead. APTrain crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 45 people

Pakistan rail crash: 11 killed as passenger train hits freighter in Punjab

Carriages from a northbound Millat Express derailed in Ghotki district in the early hours of Monday morning and fell on the neighbouring track. Minutes later an oncoming Sir Syed Express smashed into the derailed train. The driver had unsuccessfully tried to apply the emergency brake.

Police officials said they expected the death toll to rise, with many passengers succumbing to their injuries in hospital.

Railways minister Azam Khan Swati said the section of the track where the accident took place needed urgent rehabilitation. Still, no decision had been made on whether to repair the track or to wait for a replacement as part of a Chinese investment programme.

The Chinese investment, as part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative to build a modern-day Silk Road, would have upgraded Pakistan's trains, but the plans have been delayed in a disagreement over financing.

A soldier stands guard while railway workers removing wreckage to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The death toll from a deadly train accident in southern Pakistan jumped to dozens on Tuesday after rescuers pulled a dozen more bodies from crumpled cars of two trains that collided on a dilapidated railway track a day ago, an official said, as rescue work continued even 24 hours after the incident to find any survivors. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
A soldier stands guard while railway workers removing wreckage to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The death toll from a deadly train accident in southern Pakistan jumped to dozens on Tuesday after rescuers pulled a dozen more bodies from crumpled cars of two trains that collided on a dilapidated railway track a day ago, an official said, as rescue work continued even 24 hours after the incident to find any survivors. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

“Whether we launch new trains or not, we see ourselves at the losing end," the Dawn newspaper cited the minister as saying. "There is also confusion whether to rehabilitate or replace this track with a new one.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an immediate investigation into the crash, while his political opponents were quick to attack his failure to improve the safety of the overworked railway network.

Pakistan's trains have suffered from decades of underinvestment under successive governments and the accident was at least the fifth deadly rail incident since Mr Khan took office three years ago.

The former cricketer said he was “shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning” and was ordering a “comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines”.

Senator Sherry Rehman, an opposition leader with the Pakistan Peoples Party, called for the resignation of the railways minister.

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the national assembly, said earlier the railways were “in an utter shambles today in terms of safety and finances”.

In February 2020, at least 19 people were killed when a train collided with a passenger bus near Sindh’s Rohri. Three months earlier, more than 70 had died in a fire aboard a moving train after carriages caught alight near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab.

Troops had joined the rescue efforts on Monday, according to a statement from the military's information wing.

Military doctors, as well as paramedics and engineers, were at the site, and a specialist search team was flown in by helicopter from Rawalpindi.

Updated: June 8, 2021 02:31 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government