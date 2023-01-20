Pakistan explosion derails train in Balochistan province

Pakistan's Jaffar Express train, travelling from Karachi to the city of Sibi in Balochistan province, derailed after reports of an explosion, local language outlets reported.

Two carriages derailed due to the blast, injuring at least two passengers, Geo TV reported, citing the police.

Police said that security and rescue teams were sent to the spot.

The incident comes a year after a bomb blast derailed four carriages of the Jaffar Express near Sibi. Six passengers were injured in the incident. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, the south-western province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, has experienced several insurgencies since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

The mineral-rich province is home to some of Pakistan’s largest coal and natural gas reserves. Some of these reserves are being developed by China.