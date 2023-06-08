Blast tears through mosque in Afghanistan at funeral of deputy governor

An explosion rocked a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday during the funeral of the provincial deputy governor who was killed in an attack this week.

Mahzudeen Ahmadi, head of the information office of northern Badakhshan province, confirmed that the explosion had caused casualties but did not clarify how many.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing on Tuesday that killed Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the acting governor of Badakhshan.

The head of the province's police force was killed in a suicide blast in December last year that was also claimed by ISIS, while in April last year a bomb attack killed the head of the mining department.

ISIS has killed and wounded hundreds of people in attacks since the Taliban returned to power. The attacks, some aimed at foreigners, are an attempt to undermine the Taliban government.