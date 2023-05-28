Indian PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India's new parliament building in an early morning ceremony.

The inauguration began with a Hindu prayer ceremony in which about 60 clerics from various other religions including Christianity, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism, Judaism and Buddhism took part.

After the prayers, Hindu priests from southern state of Tamil Nadu handed Mr Modi the gold sceptre given to the first Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru by the British to mark the transfer of power in 1947.

Mr Modi installed the sceptre in the chamber of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, and then unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening of the new building. He also thanked the workers who built it.

The ceremony will continue when members of parliament will gather at the new building in the afternoon. Two short films on parliament will be screened and Mr Modi will launch a special 75-rupee commemorative coin.

Nineteen opposition parties are boycotting the inauguration over what they say is Mr Modi's sidelining of President Droupadi Murmu, who they say should have been asked to open the building as the head of state.

The new parliament building is a triangular structure spread across 65,000 square metres. It will replace the circular parliament house built 94 years ago by the British.

Mr Modi laid the foundation stone for the new building in December 2020, saying it was a “landmark opportunity to build a people’s parliament for the first time after independence”.

The old building will be turned into a museum.

The government has said the new parliament offers optimal use of space and features larger halls, a modern library, redeveloped offices and committee rooms with state-of-art facilities.

It has been decorated with hand-knotted carpets woven by 900 artisans from Mirzapur in the Uttar Pradesh state, bamboo flooring from Tripura state and stone carvings from Rajasthan state.

The chamber of the Lok Sabha, the 545-seat lower house of India's parliament, will have a capacity for up to 888 seats, while Rajya Sabha – the upper house – will have a capacity for 384 seats as compared with the current 250.

The new parliament is part of Mr Modi’s $2.8 billion Central Vista Redevelopment Project to replace the buildings in Delhi that once served as the seat of power for British rulers.

The project has been criticised by opposition parties, historians, architects and former bureaucrats who say it is an attempt to erase institutional memories and historical buildings.

It includes a new multi-billion-dollar Prime Minister's residence.

Further criticism has been aimed at the government over the high cost of the project and its priorities after it was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when people were struggling to get oxygen cylinders and admission to overcrowded hospitals.