Pupils worry about future as Pakistan protests cause exam postponement

Schoolchildren and teachers say they are concerned recent protests over the arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister will disrupt the education system.

Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday set off violent clashes involving his supporters and police in several cities, including Islamabad, that left at least six people dead, and his continued detention raised the prospect of more unrest.

Ninth and tenth-grade exams, which can affect future profession choices, have officially been suspended, and the disruption is taking place in the middle of British Council exams like A levels.

Teacher Zia Ullah told The National that the postponement of exams is causing great disturbance for both pupils and teachers.

READ MORE Imran Khan protests raise fear of return to martial law

The pupils have already mentally prepared themselves for the exams, Mr Ullah said, and the current disruption is sparking fear that their performance will be affected.

"Students have fear in their minds and they can't perform well in the exam, despite studying well,” he added.

Fakhr Udin, another teacher, said everyone has been affected by the political turmoil and called for an end to the uncertainty.

“The current situation in the country is the most disturbing time in history, which is not only affecting the students but everyone.”

Who is Imran Khan?

Hassam Khan, a 10th grade pupil, has been studying hard for the past five months.

He told The National he has rarely left his study room and missed family events in the quest to achieve good grades.

“But now, it seems like the burden of the exam is still on me due to exam delays," he said.

Muskan Zulfiqa, who is studying for her A Level exams, said that even if the exams take place on schedule, the trauma of the experience will affect performance.

She said it has caused pupils mental distress.

"We had studied hard, and today was our last paper. We were happy that we would find peace of mind today, but now it seems like the exam and the government's situation have doubled our tension," Ms Muskan added.

“Covid-19 has already affected our studies and now the political instability is affecting students.”