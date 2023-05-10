Imran Khan protests raise fear of return to martial law

Violent protests across Pakistan this week have stoked fears that a state of emergency or martial law may be declared by the country’s powerful military.

Demonstrations were sparked by former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday when he appeared at the Islamabad High Court on corruption charges.

On Wednesday, the former cricketer and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was indicted on charges of selling state gifts during his time in office.

In another case, he stands accused of accepting millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for providing benefits to a property tycoon.

A judge gave authorities the right to hold him for up to eight days.

READ MORE One dead as Imran Khan arrest sparks protests across Pakistan

Advocate of the Supreme Court Shabir Gigyani told The National that officials had made a mistake by arresting Mr Khan on high court premises.

He said the autonomous anti-corruption agency that arrested Mr Khan, the National Accountability Bureau, cannot arrest a suspect without proper notice.

Fear of a return to martial law

Mr Khan's arrest set off skirmishes between his supporters and police in several cities that left at least six people dead, and his continued detention raised the prospect of more unrest.

Angry protesters stormed a radio station in the north-west on Wednesday while Khan supporters clashed with police in the capital of Islamabad.

All government and private schools as well as universities were closed on Wednesday as protests escalated.

"The kind of protests that broke out can’t continue for long,” Mr Gigyani said. “If they do, they would push the country towards martial law or a state of emergency."

The provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked the federal government to send troops to control the situation.

“If the armed forces were present on the streets and check-posts now, they’re coming on the front line, which is a clear indication of martial law or state emergency," Mr Gigyani said.

Pakistani army chief General Pervez Musharraf declared martial law in 1999. Photo: Muzammil Pasha

Experts say that Pakistan's current situation differs significantly from its previous experiences with martial law.

Martial law has been imposed four times in Pakistan. The first took place for two months immediately after the country’s independence in 1947.

Later iterations latest much longer.

In 1958, General Ayub Khan was declared martial administrator until 1971.

A further 11 years of martial law followed the country's 1977 elections, then in 1999, Gen Pervez Musharaf took control of the country and declared himself president until 2008.

“The circumstances now are quite different from those in the 70s, when international factors played a role and the country had a stable economy and was in a position of power,” veteran journalist Muhammad Riaz Khan said.

Pakistan is currently facing economic and political instability, along with a new wave of terrorism affecting the country, Mr Riaz added.

During the 1970s, there were political disputes between different parties, and when martial law was enacted, people welcomed the armed forces by throwing flowers.

However, this time around, the military is not in such a strong position..

Mr Riaz does not believe martial law will be enacted. Instead, the armed forces will only enforce laws and work to calm the situation.