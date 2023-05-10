One dead as Imran Khan arrest sparks protests across Pakistan

Protests erupted across Pakistan on Tuesday, hours after the country's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-corruption agency.

Mr Khan was arrested during an Islamabad High Court hearing on Tuesday. Footage of the arrest showed dozens of paramilitary troops in riot-control gear surrounding him and leading him to a black van.

A representative from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party told The National that members feared for his safety in custody.

The party later called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan”.

“It’s your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him,” the party wrote on Twitter.

Zahir Shah Toru, provincial representative of the PTI, told The National that Mr Khan “has not been arrested but abducted”.

“We always advise our workers to stay calm and conduct peaceful protests, but the way their leader has been arrested has angered them and caused them to cross the line,” he said.

“We will continue to protest until Khan is released, and our message to all Pakistanis is to come out and fight for freedom. This is not just a problem for PTI.”

Hundreds of supporters blocked streets in the former cricketer's hometown of Lahore, where police have been put on high alert, as well as the north-western province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In Pakistan's tenth largest city of Quetta, one of Mr Khan's supporters was killed and several more injured by security forces, the Pakistan provincial home minister told reporters.

Protesters also blocked a major road in the port city of Karachi, Reuters witnesses said.

Hundreds of demonstrators shouted pro-Khan slogans as they moved towards the sprawling army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where they smashed the main gate. Troops exercised restraint.

In the port city of Karachi, police swung batons and fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Khan supporters who had gathered on a major road.

The Lahore home of a high-ranking Pakistani general was set on fire by protesters after windows, doors and furniture were smashed. Troops stationed at the home retreated.

In Peshawar, tear gas was fired against protesters approaching the red zone — an area where sensitive installations, including the provincial assembly, are located.

“Rangers have arrested Imran Khan and they have no right to arrest the former prime minister and a party head like that,” PTI’s provincial head of social media Imran Khathana told The National.

“As workers and Pakistani citizens, we cannot bear it, and that is why workers across Pakistan came out in solidarity with Imran Khan and against his illegal arrest.

“The police reportedly started shelling and firing on the protesters and the protesters want to know why they are not allowed to exercise their right to protest, which is given to them by the constitution of Pakistan. Despite the protests, the shelling and firing continued.”

Protester Jamil Khan said he was “willing to die for my leader on this road”.

“We demand the immediate release of Imran Khan. If he is not released, the situation will only worsen for the so-called government.” Mr Khan added.

Authorities said they have banned rallies in the eastern province of Punjab.

Internet disruption

US internet traffic analysis firm NetBlocks said it had confirmed Twitter, Facebook and YouTube had been restricted in Pakistan.

“Metrics are consistent with an intentional disruption to service applied centrally at Pakistan’s national internet backbone,” a NetBlocks report on the situation read.

But the blockages reported on some of Pakistan's main mobile and internet providers could be circumvented with the use of a Virtual Private Network, the group said.

At a news conference, Law Minister Azam Tarar said Mr Khan had been arrested because he was not co-operating with corruption investigations.

He also denounced violence by Mr Khan's supporters, saying that protests must remain peaceful.

“It should have not happened,” he said, shortly after video surfaced showing burning vehicles and damaged public property in parts of the country.

Mr Khan was removed from power in April 2022 in a no-confidence vote but remains the leading opposition figure in Pakistani politics. He has faced more than 100 charges since he was removed, many related to corruption.

Authorities allege Mr Khan and his wife had received land worth up to 7 billion rupees ($24.70 million) from a land developer that had been charged with money laundering by British authorities.

The Islamabad High Court, where Mr Khan was detained, has yet to release a judgment on the legality of his detention.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that if the PTI chief was unlawfully arrested, “he must be set free”.

A lawyer representing PTI claimed that Mr Khan was subjected to physical abuse during his arrest, including being hit in the head and injured leg, which amounts to torture.

A six-member committee, led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will determine the direction of the party in Mr Khan's absence, PTI representatives have said.

Foreign protests

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan protest against his arrest outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London. Reuters

Demonstrations also took part outside Pakistan's diplomatic missions abroad.

More than 100 protesters were gathered outside the High Commission for Pakistan in London on Tuesday afternoon, and more were expected to attend an organised rally later in the day.

Demonstrators told The National they had left their homes and places of work immediately after hearing the news, saying public action opposing Mr Khan’s detention “can’t wait”.

Pakistani activist and writer Rehman Anwer said he and his fellow demonstrators want to see a “free and fair election” in their homeland.

“I am only here to make a point that the world should know that Imran Khan’s only demand is to have free and fair elections in the country,” he said. “He believes in democracy.

“We are all here to demand his release.”

Zahida Sheikh turned up at the rally wearing a dress and hat in the PTI’s signature red and green to “show that I am supporting Imran Khan and his ideology”.

She said she was concerned about how the quality of life of many Pakistanis, particularly women, has deteriorated since Mr Khan left office.

Ms Sheikh cited a breakdown in community safety and rampant corruption as well as nepotism in public services as barriers faced by women and jobseekers.

“When Imran was there, we breathed a sigh of relief [because] … he is a fair and just man. We want that just man,” she said.

“Girls were schooled, even at midnight they were out. Now, there’s no law.”

A similar protest was planned in Washington for later on Tuesday.

UK and US lead call for peace in Pakistan

Britain wants to see peaceful democracy in Pakistan, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday, speaking during a visit to the US.

"We want to see peaceful democracy in that country," Mr Cleverly said when asked about the arrest of Mr Khan.

"We want to see the rule of law adhered to. I'm uncomfortable to speculate any further without having a detailed briefing on that."