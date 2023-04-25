Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah dies at 73

Pakistani-Canadian author and activist Tarek Fatah died on Monday at 73.

The activist died after a prolonged illness, his daughter Natasha Fatah said on social media.

“Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed,” she wrote on Twitter.

Who was Tarek Fatah?

Born in Pakistan in 1949, Fatah was a journalist and political activist who wrote several books.

He was known for his progressive views on Islam and terrorism and his stance on Pakistan. He often expressed his support for India's BJP-led NDA government.

Fateh began his journalism career as a reporter on the Karachi Sun in 1970 before becoming an investigative reporter with Pakistan’s state-broadcaster Pakistan Television.

In 1977, he was charged with sedition by Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq's government. He migrated to Saudi Arabia before moving to Canada in 1987, joining Toronto radio station CFRB Newstalk 1010 as a broadcaster and later a columnist for the Toronto Sun.

Tributes poured in on Twitter.

Indian actor Anupam Kher said: “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of my friend, a true Indian at heart, a most fearless and kind-hearted man. His courage was infectious!”

Indian director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “There was one and only Tarek Fatah — daring, funny, knowledgeable, a sharp thinker, a great orator and a fearless fighter. Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend.”

Author Anand Ranganathan called Fatah "a brave man, a fearless man; but above all, a kind man", while Indian actress and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut said in a tweet he "will be missed".

Former Pakistan ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani said: “His death brings to an end half a century of rigorous debate, vehement disagreements, sharing of knowledge and ideas, and much laughter and friendship rare in an era when people do not know how combine these things.”